Brooklyn Residents Raise A Stink Over Pollution From Nearby Dump

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Neighbors of a Brooklyn garbage transfer station are raising a stink over pollution that’s been wafting their way.
The residents, who live around a station located near Porter Ave are suing GBP Waste and calling on them to obey rules and regulations.
Residents claim that for too long the owner has caused vomit inducing odors, air pollution, and lots of noise that is hurting their quality of life.
Sanders Mendez lives next to the transfer site with his family, and has had to tape shut all of the windows to keep pollution out.
“The smell, the dust that comes into the apartment,” he told 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria.
He said the trucks come in and out 24 hours a day.
“When the trucks pass through Grattan Street, which they aren’t supposed to be going through, the whole building vibrates,” he said.
Lawyers said if the company obeys the rules, quality of life will vastly improve.