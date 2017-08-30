HARVEY: Latest | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Teen Boy, Woman Shot In Brownsville, Brooklyn

Filed Under: Brooklyn, Brooklyn Shooting, Brownsville

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old boy and a 45-year-old woman were shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. at Pitkin Avenue and Wyona Street, police told 1010 WINS.

The teenage boy was shot multiple times in the torso and neck and was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, police said. His injuries were described as life-threatening.

The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County in critical, but stable condition, police said.

Police said the teenage boy was in a quarrel with the suspects before the shooting, while the woman was a bystander.

The suspects were described as three males, but there were no arrests early Wednesday evening.

The investigation was ongoing late Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch