Teen Boy, Woman Shot In Brownsville, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old boy and a 45-year-old woman were shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon in Brownsville, Brooklyn.
The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. at Pitkin Avenue and Wyona Street, police told 1010 WINS.
The teenage boy was shot multiple times in the torso and neck and was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, police said. His injuries were described as life-threatening.
The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County in critical, but stable condition, police said.
Police said the teenage boy was in a quarrel with the suspects before the shooting, while the woman was a bystander.
The suspects were described as three males, but there were no arrests early Wednesday evening.
The investigation was ongoing late Wednesday.