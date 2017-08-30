Couple Celebrates Cracker Barrel Milestone With Visit To 645th Location

1010 WINS — After 40 years on the road, Ray and Wilma Yoder of Goshen, Indiana have officially visited every single Cracker Barrel location in the U.S.
The couple visited the Tualatin, Oregon location on Monday to celebrate the milestone, as well as Ray’s 81st birthday.
The couple has been making trips across the country together for over 40 years, delivering recreational vehicles to customers as part of Ray’s job. “Travel was in our blood and we’ve always liked it,” Ray says in a video produced by the restaurant chain.
“And, of course, the best place to eat was at Cracker Barrel. It took the boredom out of the highway to eat there because it was so much like home — we could order what we liked, and they always had what we liked.”
When the corporate Cracker Barrel offices heard of their enthusiasm for the chain, they provided Ray and Wilma a trip to the newest store opening, and also awarded them some classic items sold in the ‘old country store’ — including a pair of rocking chairs and a classic Coca-Cola cooler.
“It’s quite special,” Ray told reporters. “These little farm kids aren’t used to all of this hype.”
-Joe Cingrana