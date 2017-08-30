Guide To 2017 Labor Day Weekend Events In NY

By Tabitha Shiflett

Labor Day was organized by the Central Labor Union of New York in 1882. Now, thousands of workers celebrate the holiday with barbecues, festivals, and shopping, among other events to end their summer on a high note. Go out with a bang this Labor Day with these must-see events.

Labor Day At Riis Park Beach Bazaar

16702 Rockaway Beach Blvd.

Rockaway Park, NY 11694

(718) 318-4300

www.riisparkbeachbazaar.com

Explore Jacob Riis National Park and enjoy food, live music, and drinks while shopping along the historic boardwalk. Bonus, RPBB offers umbrellas, chairs, and recreational equipment rentals, so you won’t have to worry about lugging anything around. And, if you’re wondering about the commute, it’s pretty easy. There’s a shuttle that picks guests up in Brooklyn and Manhattan and drops them off at the park.

West Indian American Day Carnival

200 Eastern Parkway

Brooklyn, NY 11238

(718) 467-1797

www.wiadcacarnival.org

Date: Aug. 31 through Sept. 3

The West Indian American Day Carnival originated in Harlem in the mid-1940s. Now, more than 1.5 million people flock to New York to take part in the five-day parade. The technicolor-float-filled parade will kick off on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, honoring countries like Jamaica, Barbados, Tobego, and Trinidad. This year, the WIADCA is celebrating its 50th anniversary entitled “From A Dream to A Legacy” with a calendar packed full of special events throughout the year.

Electric Zoo at Randall’s Island

20 Randall’s Island Park

New York, NY 100035

(212) 830-7722

www.electroniczoofestival.com

Date: Sept. 1, 2017 through Sept. 3, 2017

Electric Zoo 2017 is taking over Labor Day weekend for its eighth consecutive year. The festival will feature a variety of artists including DJ Snake and Elephante, in addition to several other well-known and underground artists. Dance the weekend away with the original urban animals on an island overrun with EDM beasts and beauties.

Richmond County Fair

441 Clarke Ave.

Staten Island, NY 10306

(718) 351-1611

www.historicrichmondtown.org

Date: Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. through Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.

Take the family to the Richmond County Fair for a day of fun. Delight the kids with puppetry, enjoy live music, see sideshow performers, and more on Saturday, Sept. 2 (rain or shine). Proceeds of the Richmond Historic County Fair will support the educational programs at Historic Richmond Town.

Related: 35th Annual ‘Mermaid Parade’ Marches Through Coney Island

Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit

University Place and East 13th Street

New York, NY 10012

(212) 982-6256

www.wsoae.org

Date: Sept. 3, 2017 through Sept. 5, 2017

Fill your three-day weekend with culture at the Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit. Browse through booths of photography, fine art, artisanal crafts, and sculptures from local and out-of-town artists. The exhibit will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Related: Stay Cool With NYC’s Best Instagram-Worthy Sweet Treats