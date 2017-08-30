Happenings August, 31

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Look Ma, No Hands!

Always third wheeling your coupled-up friends? Maybe it’s time to get on a single wheel.

The 8th Annual NYC Unicycle Festival rolls into the Big Apple for “four days of one wheel madness.”

Don’t be surprised if you see a herd of talented riders making their way around NYC’s busiest areas. The event kicks off Thursday with a parade up the Upper West Side and into Central Park before riding across the Brooklyn Bridge on Friday afternoon. For Saturday and Sunday, they’ll take over Governors Island for races, exhibitions, and more fun.

Everyone from experts to newbies are welcome to watch (or if you’re feeling extremely balanced, try their skills) as DJ Sky King keeps the music pumping. The festival is free, so make sure to stop by!

Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat

This is not your average day at the zoo — or your average animals.

Electric Zoo returns to Randalls Island for their ninth edition over this Labor Day Weekend for another year of dance, DJs, and neon outfits. This year’s theme? The 6th Boro.

The three-day event will feature sets from the biggest names in EDM such as DJ Snake, Above & Beyond, deadmau5 & Eric Prydz, Zedd, Armin Van Buuren, Galantis, Claude VonStroke, and more. Five stages, including the 6 Pointz stage dedicated to upcoming New York-area talent, should keep the roughly 80,000 revelers thoroughly entertained.

For those still riding the musical high and with access to plenty of Red Bull, this year’s official afterparties will take place at 637 W 50th Street in Manhattan and Output in Brooklyn.

Passes and individual day tickets are on sale. Now you just have to plan your itinerary and your outfit.

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

What’s the Scoop?

Now that your summer diet is officially over, it’s time for a history lesson on your favorite frozen treat.

Food writer and pastry chef Stella Parks will be celebrating the release of her debut cookbook, BraveTart: Iconic American Desserts, with an ice cream sundae party and talk at the Museum of Food and Drink. “From Sprinkles to Sundaes: The Evolution of Ice Cream in America” will feature an all-encompassing look at the sweet treat and a demo on a giant batch of toffee.

Of course, no evening of ice cream is complete without a sundae bar, with Häagen-Dazs and booze from the Brooklyn Brewery.

Grab your tickets here before they melt (or sell out, whichever is more likely).