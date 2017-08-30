Harvey Slams Parts Of Texas Overnight Before Coming Ashore Again In Louisiana

HOUSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Harvey continued to slam parts of Texas overnight before the storm came ashore again Wednesday morning, this time in Louisiana near the Texas border.

The National Hurricane Center says Harvey made landfall about 5 miles west of Cameron, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Harvey is forecast to drop substantial amounts of rain on Louisiana before moving on to Arkansas, Tennessee and parts of Missouri, which could also see flooding.

Center meteorologist Dennis Feltgen said there’s still a lot of residents in multiple states “who are going to feel the impacts of the storm.”

Harvey first made landfall Friday in Texas as a Category 4 hurricane. The storm then lingered over Texas for days before meandering back into the Gulf of Mexico.

Before coming back ashore, Harvey slammed the Beaumont area in southeastern Texas overnight with lighting, wind and what the National Weather Service called “catastrophic and life threatening flooding.”

Some residents were trapped and in desperate need of help. In the city of Port Arthur, rescue teams were fighting a fire in flood waters. CBS affiliate KFDM said the fire spread to several houses and the neighborhood was being evacuated.

County officials had to shut down rescue operations at nightfall and the local sheriff says resources can’t get through because of the high water.

In Houston, where the rain is finally starting to subside, the danger is far from over. More than 13,000 rescues have happened since Harvey hit.

Where to house all the displaced has become the latest issue. Two additional shelters, the Toyota Center and NRG Park, opened to house displaced residents.

Louisiana’s governor also offered to take in Harvey victims from Texas and televangelist Joel Osteen opened his Houston megachurch, a 16,000-seat former arena, after critics blasted him on social media for not acting to help families displaced by the storm.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also implemented a curfew of midnight to 5 a.m. in an apparent response to scattered reports of looting.

