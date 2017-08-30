HARVEY: Latest | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Help Needed To Find Missing 8-Year-Old Bronx Boy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are asking for help finding a missing 8-year-old boy last seen Wednesday morning in the Bronx.

Jake Sutherland, 8, went missing from the area near Story Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard around 8:50 a.m.

Jake Sutherland (credit: New York Police Department)

The boy is described as 4-foot 6-inches in height, weighing 60 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and white sneakers.

Police say Sutherland lives in the Bronx.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

