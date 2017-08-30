Report: Jets Exploring Trade Of Running Back Forte

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On many levels, it makes little sense to keep him.

The Jets’ offseason roster purge was epic on many levels. Countless veterans were released and a full-blown rebuild was launched. As a result, not much is expected from New York in 2017.

One veteran who managed to avoid being discarded was Matt Forte. The veteran running back, who is closing in on 10,000 rushing yards and has more than 500 receptions in his career, is, on paper, the Jets’ starter.

But that could all change soon.

According to the NFL Network, the Jets are looking to trade Forte, who rushed for 813 yards and seven touchdowns and added 263 yards and a touchdown receiving a year ago, ideally to open the door for more touches for seventh-year back Bilal Powell and rookie Elijah McGuire.

Though Forte, 31, has been one of the most dependable backs in the NFL over the last decade, it might be difficult for the Jets to move him given his $4 million salary this season. They might have to consider eating some of his money to get an acceptable offer, the NFL Network added.

Teams across the league will make their final roster cuts this weekend.

Powell rushed for a career-high 722 yards last season, averaging 5.5 per carry. He also added 58 receptions, which was tied for second on the team with receiver Quincy Enunwa, one behind Brandon Marshall.

McGuire, who was selected in the sixth round of this year’s draft, rushed for 1,127 yards as a senior last year for Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Jets, who open the regular season at Buffalo on Sept. 10, appear fully committed to building through the draft. Though publicly saying they plan on being competitive, the Jets are expected to be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft.