HARVEY: Storm Makes Landfall In Louisiana | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Report: Jets Exploring Trade Of Running Back Forte

New York May Have To Consider Eating Some Of Veteran's $4 Million Salary In Order To Get Solid Compensation
Filed Under: Matt Forte, New York Jets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On many levels, it makes little sense to keep him.

The Jets’ offseason roster purge was epic on many levels. Countless veterans were released and a full-blown rebuild was launched. As a result, not much is expected from New York in 2017.

One veteran who managed to avoid being discarded was Matt Forte. The veteran running back, who is closing in on 10,000 rushing yards and has more than 500 receptions in his career, is, on paper, the Jets’ starter.

But that could all change soon.

Matt Forte

Jets running back Matt Forte carries the ball in the first quarter against the Giants during a preseason game on Aug. 26, 2017 at MetLife Stadium. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

According to the NFL Network, the Jets are looking to trade Forte, who rushed for 813 yards and seven touchdowns and added 263 yards and a touchdown receiving a year ago, ideally to open the door for more touches for seventh-year back Bilal Powell and rookie Elijah McGuire.

MOREQB McCown, Starters Could Play In Jets’ Preseason Finale

Though Forte, 31, has been one of the most dependable backs in the NFL over the last decade, it might be difficult for the Jets to move him given his $4 million salary this season. They might have to consider eating some of his money to get an acceptable offer, the NFL Network added.

Teams across the league will make their final roster cuts this weekend.

Powell rushed for a career-high 722 yards last season, averaging 5.5 per carry. He also added 58 receptions, which was tied for second on the team with receiver Quincy Enunwa, one behind Brandon Marshall.

McGuire, who was selected in the sixth round of this year’s draft, rushed for 1,127 yards as a senior last year for Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Jets, who open the regular season at Buffalo on Sept. 10, appear fully committed to building through the draft. Though publicly saying they plan on being competitive, the Jets are expected to be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch