Orangutan Super Fan Of ‘The Price is Right’ Dies

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio zoo is mourning the death of a 45-year-old orangutan that enjoyed interacting with children while on public view and watching “The Price Is Right” during private time.
The primate named J.J. died Saturday when the Toledo Zoo put the orangutan under anesthesia to determine whether more could be done to treat the animal’s heart disease and declining health.
Longtime keeper Suzanne Husband says staff spoiled the aging primate with the animal’s favored foods and activities. They set a computer to play YouTube videos of J.J.’s favorite game show, but only older episodes, because the animal preferred when Bob Barker was the host.
The veteran game-show host, who helmed “The Price is Right” from 1972 to 2007, was invited back by current host Drew Carey in 2013 to celebrate Barker’s 90th milestone birthday.
J.J. was the oldest male orangutan in captivity in North America, having surpassed the typical life expectancy by a decade.
