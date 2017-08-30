Queens Daycare Worker Charged After Allegedly Letting Boy Wander Away Set To Face Judge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens daycare worker is expected to face a judge Wednesday after allegedly letting a little boy wander away and not reporting him missing for five hours.

Oscar Jaramillo, 32, was seen handcuffed as he was escorted by detectives ahead of his arraignment.

He is facing multiple charges after 4-year-old Emiliano Marquez was found wandering alone in a park while in the care of Jaramillo at Peek-a-Boo Daycare in Woodhaven, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

The little boy, nicknamed Emi, is now safely back home with his parents after Tuesday’s ordeal.

It was just before 1 p.m. when police say Parks Department workers found Emi by himself in Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village. Detectives sent out a tweet as they tried to track down his family.

Emi, 4, was found in Juniper Valley Park at around noon today & we are attenpting to find his parents. Please contact us if you know him! pic.twitter.com/f85WEdmkkG — NYPD 104th Precinct (@NYPD104Pct) August 29, 2017

“He went missing, he got lost and police found him,” said the boy’s dad. “He wandered off from a group at child care in the park.”

Police say Emi’s parents had dropped him off earlier that day at the licensed daycare center that Jaramillo runs out of his home on 85th Street.

Jaramillo told police that he took his 8-year-old daughter and Emi to the park and lost track of the little boy. But it wasn’t until nearly five hours later that Jarmillo reported Emi missing.

Emi’s family is relieved he was found in good spirits and unhurt.

Jaramillo is charged with abandoning a child and endangering the welfare of a child.