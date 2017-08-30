‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: Derby Draw, World Cup Qualifier, And More

NEW YORK (WFAN) — The “New York Derby” is history, for now.
Barring the teams meeting in the playoffs, Friday’s 1-1 draw between New York City FC and the Red Bulls in Harrison, New Jersey was the last meeting of the season. The boys from the Bronx won the series 2-0-1.
In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas talk about the match, along with a discussion about how the international break may impact NYCFC and Major League Soccer.
Later, the guys preview Friday’s World Cup qualifier between the United States and Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena.
