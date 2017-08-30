HARVEY: Latest | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: Derby Draw, World Cup Qualifier, And More

The Guys Break Down NYCFC's 1-1 Tie With Red Bulls, Preview United States-Costa Rica Match At Red Bull Arena
NEW YORK (WFAN) — The “New York Derby” is history, for now.

Barring the teams meeting in the playoffs, Friday’s 1-1 draw between New York City FC and the Red Bulls in Harrison, New Jersey was the last meeting of the season. The boys from the Bronx won the series 2-0-1.

In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas talk about the match, along with a discussion about how the international break may impact NYCFC and Major League Soccer.

Later, the guys preview Friday’s World Cup qualifier between the United States and Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena.

