Spain Hosts World Biggest Food Fight At Tomatina Festival

1010 WINS — The beautiful streets of Spain just got an interesting makeover! The annual Tomatina festival in Valencia, Spain took place this Wednesday. In total, they use about 165 tons of tomatoes.

More than 20,000 people participated in the fun-loving fair, known as the “world’s largest food fight.”

While origin stories differ, most believe the tradition started after a street brawl that occurred during a parade in 1945. Regardless of its origins, we’re glad the hilarious tradition exists.

Talk about good, clean dirty fun!

BUNOL, SPAIN – AUGUST 30: Revellers enjoy the atmosphere in tomato pulp while participating the annual Tomatina festival on August 30, 2017 in Bunol, Spain. An estimated 22,000 people threw 150 tons of ripe tomatoes in the world’s biggest tomato fight held annually in this Spanish Mediterranean town. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

-Kayla Jardine

