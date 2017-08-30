Spain Hosts World Biggest Food Fight At Tomatina Festival

1010 WINS — The beautiful streets of Spain just got an interesting makeover! The annual Tomatina festival in Valencia, Spain took place this Wednesday. In total, they use about 165 tons of tomatoes.
More than 20,000 people participated in the fun-loving fair, known as the “world’s largest food fight.”
While origin stories differ, most believe the tradition started after a street brawl that occurred during a parade in 1945. Regardless of its origins, we’re glad the hilarious tradition exists.
Talk about good,
clean dirty fun!
See more photos from the festival HERE.
-Kayla Jardine