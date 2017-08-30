Trump Lays Out Tax Plan, Calls On Congress To Draft Bipartisan Bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSNewYork) — President Trump delivered an opening salvo on tax reform Wednesday.

The president was short on specifics, but aides said he wants to frame the debate in a move to lower taxes.

“We are here today to launch our plan to bring back Main Street, to reduce the crushing tax burden on our companies, and on our workers,” the president said.

President Trump went to Missouri to lay out his tax plan for America, saying he had four big principles in mind.

“First we need a tax code that is simple, fair, and easy to understand,” he said. “Second; we need a competitive tax code that creates more jobs and higher wages for Americans, the third principal for tax reform; tax relief for middle class families, fourth and finally, we want to bring trillions of dollars in that’s parked overseas.”

The president said ideally he would like to bring the business tax rate down 15 percent, but Mr. Trump gave few other specifics, insisting he wants a bipartisan effort in Congress to come up with a bill.

“I am fully committed to working with Congress to get the job done, and I don’t want to be disappointed by Congress, do you understand me?” he said. “I think Congress is gonna make a comeback, I hope so.”

But the president did single out Missouri Democratic Senator Claire McCasskill who is up for reelection next year in what could be a tough race.

“She must do this for you, and if she does not do this for you, you have to vote her out of office,” Trump said.

Republican Congressional leaders and the White House have yet to reach an agreement on the details of the tax plan.

President Trump will meet with them next week to hammer out details.