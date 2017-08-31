8/31 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Sunshine will mix with clouds this afternoon as a cold front approaches. And it may touch off a shower or storm here and there, but that’s about it. Outside of that, expect a developing breeze with highs in the low 80s.
It will be much cooler and less humid tonight in the the wake of the cold front. That said, expect temps to fall into the mid and low 50s in town with just the 40s north and west.
We’ll be running about 10° cooler tomorrow with a mix of sunshine and high clouds. Expect highs only around the 70° mark.
Then on Saturday, we’ll see the rain from “Harvey” ease its way into the area while a high to our N&E attempts to fight off the activity. Expect mainly cloudy skies and an increasing rain chance with highs in the upper 60s to around 70°.