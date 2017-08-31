HARVEY: Latest | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

8/31 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Sunshine will mix with clouds this afternoon as a cold front approaches. And it may touch off a shower or storm here and there, but that’s about it. Outside of that, expect a developing breeze with highs in the low 80s.

nu tu skycast 3d today1 8/31 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

It will be much cooler and less humid tonight in the the wake of the cold front. That said, expect temps to fall into the mid and low 50s in town with just the 40s north and west.

We’ll be running about 10° cooler tomorrow with a mix of sunshine and high clouds. Expect highs only around the 70° mark.

jl morning lows map 8/31 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Then on Saturday, we’ll see the rain from “Harvey” ease its way into the area while a high to our N&E attempts to fight off the activity. Expect mainly cloudy skies and an increasing rain chance with highs in the upper 60s to around 70°.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch