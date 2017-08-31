NYPD: 3 Wanted In Violent Robbery Of Bronx Delivery Man

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for three suspects after police said a delivery man was viciously beaten and robbed in the Bronx.
Police said the incident, which happened just before 10 p.m. last Thursday, was caught on surveillance video.
Three young men believed to be in their late teens or early 20s were in the hallway of an apartment building on Walton Avenue as a 46-year-old Chinese food delivery man was dropping off food, police said.
The suspects are seen waiting for the man at the bottom of the stairwell, where police said they then take turns punching him. Police said the trio then stole $150 from the victim and fled.
The man suffered a laceration to his face, but refused medical attention.
