Suspect Makes Off With $100,000 After Holding ATM Worker At Gunpoint

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An ATM worker in Brooklyn was robbed of tens of thousands of dollars — police say it went down at a Chase Bank.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported, a cop car, crime scene tape, and a sign that read ‘closed’ were the last things that customers expected to see when they came to the Flatlands branch.

Police said $100,000 was stolen around 1:00 a.m.

“Wow, I didn’t know. I’ve been coming here for the last 5 to 6 years,” Kevin Mann said.

It happened at a Chase Bank on Ralph Avenue near Avenue K.

Police sources said an ATM technician just finished removing a stuck check from one of the ATMs and was in the parking lot when he realized he left his keys inside the bank.

Police said the worker re-entered the bank and was approached from behind. The suspect allegedly said, “give me everything right now, or I will kill you right here.”

CBS2 has been told the technician entered the ATM room and handed over $100,000.

The suspect got away, and the technician was not hurt.

“I’m just shocked, it’s no way it could happen,” Ariel Castillo said.

While customers were in disbelief, police were on the scene for hours outside, and inside looking at surveillance and any other clues they could find.

“I hope they catch the animals. I hope they catch them. People work hard for the money you know,” one customer said.

Many hope the robber end sup behind bars soon.

So far, police have not released any surveillance images or description of the suspect.