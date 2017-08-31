Woman Swiped Credit Cards, Wallets From Unsecured YMCA Lockers; Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a woman has been raiding unsecured lockers at a Bed-Stuy YMCA.
The suspect has allegedly struck six times in a spree that began on June 13, with the theft of a Herschel wallet. The victim also told police that $174.50 in unauthorized charges were made using her debit cards.
The most recent incident took place on July 22, when a 71-year-old woman found that her wallet, ID, and other identification had been taken.
In the interim the thief made off with identification belonging to two more women, at least five credit and debit cards — some of which were used to make unauthorized purchases, and a Nordstrom gift card.
The suspect has been described as a white female with tattoos on her left arm from her shoulder to her elbow.
