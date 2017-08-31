HARVEY AFTERMATH: Latest | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Man Arraigned On Charges Of Choking Wife To Death On L.I.

CENTEREACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man was arraigned Thursday after police said he choked his wife to death.

As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, Steven Strub was handcuffed and looked straight at the judge as prosecutors in Suffolk County said the 39-year-old went to his estranged wife’s apartment in Centereach and strangled her.

He then checked himself into a rehab facility, prosecutors said. Once there, he called his mother and asked her to check on his wife, Rachelle Strub, prosecutors said.

Rachelle Strub’s mother found her lifeless body and called police, prosecutors said.

“He is actually on seven different medications, which he is diagnosed bipolar, anxiety disorder, ADHD,” said defense attorney Craig McElwee.

Prosecutors said Strub made a full videotaped confession. The murder happened authorities said on May 29, but the victim was not discovered until June 1.

Strub was ordered held without bail.

