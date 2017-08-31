32,000 Pounds Of Chicken Sausage Product Recalled

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Massachusetts-based company is recalling more than 32,000 pounds of chicken sausage that was shipped to stores in the Tri-State area.
Demakes Enterprises is recalling its Buffalo-style Thin n’ Trim fully cooked chicken sausage because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The product contains milk, which is not declared on the label, the USDA said.
The sausages were produced and packaged between Jan. 20 and Aug. 10.
Products under the recall have “use by” dates from May 17, 2017 through Dec. 6, 2017.
Those packages were shipped to stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
The USDA said customers who bought the product should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.