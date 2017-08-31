Cuomo Unveils Extended Swimming Days At NY State Parks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The summer may not be endless, but it is getting extended.
Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced extended swimming days at state parks across the state.
“New York is home to some of the world’s most unparalleled state parks and by extending swimming days at beaches and pools across the state, we invite more New Yorkers to get out and enjoy all these parks have to offer,” Cuomo said.
The following state park facilities will offer extended swim seasons after Labor Day.
Western New York
- Beaver Island State Park: Weekends Sept. 9, 10 and 16,17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Southern Tier
- Robert H Treman State Park: Weekends Sept. 9, 10 and 16,17 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Central New York
- Sandy Island State Park: Weekends September 9,10 and 16, 17 from 11am to 7pm
Mohawk Valley
- Delta Lake State Park: Weekends September 9,10 and 16, 17 from 11 am to 7pm
Capital District
- Saratoga Spa State Park Victoria Pool:Weekends Sept 8, 9, 10 and Sept. 15, 16, 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mid-Hudson Valley
- Lake Tiorati: Weekends Sept. 9, 10 and 16, 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Fahnestock State Park (Canopus Beach): Weekends Sept. 9,10, 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Long Island
- Hither Hills State Park:Daily through Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Jones Beach State Park Field 6:Daily through Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Jones Beach West Bathhouse Ocean Beach:Sept. 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Jones Beach Central Mall:Daily through Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sept. 16 and 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Robert Moses State Park:Fields 2 and 5: Daily through Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunken Meadow State Park:Daily through Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.