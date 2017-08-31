HARVEY AFTERMATH: Latest | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Search On For Suspect Who Pulled Box Cutter On Woman On F Train

Filed Under: Box Cutter, F train, Greenwich Village, West 4th Street

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Thursday were searching for a man who pulled a box cutter on a woman on a subway train in Greenwich Village back in June.

Around 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, the man extended and retracted the box cutter toward the 31-year-old woman on a Queens-bound F Train headed to the West 4th Street station, police said

The victim was not injured and got off the train at West 4th, where she reported the incident, police said. The suspect got off at 14th Street, police said.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect.

F Train Box Cutter Suspect

Police say this man pulled a box cutter on the F Train near the West 4th Street station. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

