Search On For Suspect Who Pulled Box Cutter On Woman On F Train

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Thursday were searching for a man who pulled a box cutter on a woman on a subway train in Greenwich Village back in June.
Around 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, the man extended and retracted the box cutter toward the 31-year-old woman on a Queens-bound F Train headed to the West 4th Street station, police said
The victim was not injured and got off the train at West 4th, where she reported the incident, police said. The suspect got off at 14th Street, police said.
Police have released surveillance video of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.