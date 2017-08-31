Georgia Teacher Proposes To Girlfriend At Pep Rally In Front Of 2,000 Students

1010 WINS — A Georgia high school teacher gave his students something to cheer about.
The Lassiter High School gym erupted in screams and applause as social studies teacher Robbie Galvin proposed to his girlfriend, 26-year-old Sydney Wright, in front of 2,000 students during a pep rally last week.
“I have been planning the proposal for about a month now,” Galvin said. “Our school had a planned pep rally in preparation for our first home football game against a crosstown rival so I thought that would be an incredible way to propose to the woman of my dreams.”
Galvin, who also coaches the girls varsity soccer team, told 1010 WINS that the kids mean the world to him so he wanted to share the special moment with the students.
“When the students erupted I almost lost it,” he said. “I felt so much love that day from both Sydney and the Lassiter students.”
During the pep rally, Galvin was doing a lip sync performance of a Backstreet Boys song when the music suddenly cut out and switched to Bruno Mars’ “Marry You.”
And that’s when he popped the question.
“Sydney was clueless which made it all the more special,” Galvin said. “We had talked about marriage. Anytime she brought up engagement I played dumb even though I had it all planned out.”
The couple plans to marry next year.