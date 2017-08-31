HARVEY AFTERMATH: Latest | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Suspect Charged In Stabbing That Killed Man Walking With Wife In Greenpoint

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect was arrested and charged late Thursday in the deadly stabbing of a Brooklyn man who was attacked while walking with his wife.

Gary Correa, 20, of Brooklyn, was charged in with second-degree murder in the slaying of George Carroll, 42, in Greenpoint.

Carroll and his wife were walking home on the night of Friday, Aug. 18 on Monitor Street in Greenpoint when police said he exchanged words with a group of people sitting on a stoop.

Correa, who lives in the nearby Bushwick Houses, allegedly confronted Carroll, chased him and then stabbed him in the chest, police said.

“Mr. Carroll was walking down the street and just some eyes back and forth led to a dispute,” Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said. “This male came up to him and stabbed him one time in the chest causing his demise.”

Carroll’s wife was not hurt.

Boyce earlier said Correa has 13 prior arrests and was identified by witnesses at the scene.

Correa was caught Friday afternoon just a couple of blocks away from the crime scene, police said.

