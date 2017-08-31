Happenings, Sept. 1

Prepare to Bug Out

You don’t have to be a Naked and Afraid contestant to dine on some grasshoppers, worms, and other insects. You can do it right in Brooklyn!

Brooklyn Bugs: A Celebration of Edible Insects is a freaky food fest only for the bravest of souls who are over the typical Labor Day Weekend menu of hot dogs and burgers.

The event hopes to explore the “gastronomical, sustainable, and ecologically friendly aspects of entomophagy” through panels, presentations, cooking demos. (We’re guessing roaches taste like chicken, but we’ll leave it to you for testing out.)

Tickets are available online, ranging from $25 for one-day access to the insect vendors all the way up to $199 for a VIP pass, which includes all three days of buggy goodness.

Hairy Situation

Coney Island’s famous bearded lady has some competition.

Ready to weed out the best whiskers in NYC? Adam RealMan hosts the 10th Annual Coney Island Beard And Moustache Competition, a spectacular gathering of the finest facial hair around, this Saturday night.

Who will reign supreme when it comes to “Man or Beast” (Best Beard Natural), “Hokum and Hoodwinked” (Best Fake Beard or Moustache), “Come Out To Play” (Strongest Team Participation), and “Carny Trash” (Worst in Show)? Snag your $20 tickets to the event here to find out firsthand.

Looking to participate in the hair-raising festivities? Just show up with your best look and head to the stage.

Do It For the ‘Gram

Sorry, Lady Liberty, but you’re just not getting enough Instagram likes.

The New York Times published a story detailing the Big Apple hot spots that social media influencers are making new city landmarks. Rather than snapping pics of the Empire State Building or Brooklyn Bridge, Instagram users are flocking to much less known locations that they saw on the app.

Top locales include the pink doors at the Lower East Side eatery Sel Rrose and the candy shop at Metrograph, where Chloe Sevigny is pictured above among the shelves suited for the most intense of neat freaks. There’s also While We Were Young Kitchen & Cocktails, which attracts customers for both their food and their ‘grammable decor.

What’s the next must-have pic in the city that never sleeps? Keep an eye on Instagram.