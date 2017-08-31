Houston-Area Floodwaters Recede But Harvey Dangers Still Loom

HOUSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Major dangers for the U.S. Gulf Coast area loomed Thursday with the threat of major flooding further east near the Texas-Louisiana line and explosions at a Texas chemical plant as Harvey’s floodwaters began receding in the Houston area after five days of torrential rain.

Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas, struggled with rising water as the area was pounded with what remained of the weakening storm, while Houston’s fire department said it would begin a block-by-block search Thursday of thousands of flooded homes.

Assistant Fire Chief Richard Mann said the searches were to ensure “no people were left behind.”

Elderly residents of southeast Texas were evacuated to safety overnight. Less than 12 hours before, they had to be rescued from several different nursing homes in the Beaumont area. Many were still in their beds, some in wheelchairs, and were loaded onto boats.

To the north in Tyler County, flood gates were opened Wednesday leading to an ominous evacuation warning from emergency management officials on Facebook telling residents who didn’t heed evacuation orders to “write their social security numbers in permanent marker on their arm so their bodies can be identified. The loss of life and property is certain.”

Another crisis related to Harvey emerged at the Arkema Inc. chemical plant in Crosby, Texas about 25 miles northeast of Houston. Two explosions were reported at the plant early Thursday morning, CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV said.

The company was notified around 2 a.m. by the Harris County Emergency Operations Center of explosions and black smoke coming from the area, CBS News reported.

In a tweet, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said one deputy was taken to the hospital after inhaling fumes and nine others drove themselves to the hospital as a precaution.

A spokeswoman for the Arkema plant said late Wednesday that the flooded facility had lost power and backup generators, leaving it without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises.

The company shut down the plant before Harvey made landfall last week. A crew of 11 that remained has been removed. Residents within 1.5 miles were told to evacuate Tuesday after the plant lost power.

Also overnight, at least 29 people have now been confirmed dead and that number is expected to rise as flood waters recede.

