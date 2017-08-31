Watch Dramatic Video Of Houston Baby Being Rescued By New York’s Air National Guard

1010 WINS — As the citizens of Houston, Texas and the surrounding areas begin the slow process of drying out and returning to their homes, we have been seeing more and more extraordinary video footage showing dramatic rescues from the air, water, and land.

One of the National Guard crews that went down to Texas to help was the New York Air National Guard 106th Rescue Wing.

Invoking memories of 2012’s Hurricane Sandy, which inundated large swathes of the Tri-state area, Capt. Michael O’Hagan of the 106th told 1010 WINS, “I’ve been in 25-years total. I know as a New York wing, and as a New Yorker, we’ve dealt with this. At that time when we were in need, we had people come and help us out.”

This past week in Texas was the 106th’s turn.

One situation that has left its mark on the Air Wing was the rescue of a family, including a one-month-old baby, off of a rooftop.

“[We] got a heads up from one of the other helicopter crews that was full. They said they spotted another male on the rooftop,” O’Hagan explained. When they lowered rescue personnel down to the roof, they saw it was a family of nine — six children ranging from ages one-month, 18-months, a three-year-old, and teenagers. Rescuers first secured the baby in blankets, then one by one, took the family to safety.

Watch the dramatic video footage below.

O’Hagan’s Rescue Wing, based out of Westhampton, NY traveled to the Hurricane stricken areas around Houston with 120 personnel, three HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters, two HC-130 aircraft, four Zodiac boats, and their crews. Typically, the helicopters have six personnel on board including the pilot, co-pilot, two crew to help people up, and two pararescuemen.

As of Thursday morning, the division has saved 531 people. For more information on the Rescue Wing, visit their website.

–Joe Cingrana