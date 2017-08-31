Officials Advise New Yorkers To Be Prepared In Event Of Hurricane

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With hurricane season heating up, it is a good idea to be prepared just in case.
As WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the city’s Office of Emergency Management held a fair in Union Square Thursday to kick off National Preparedness Month.
The message for New Yorkers is have a plan – have a pre-arranged place to meet your family if communications go down. OEM Commissioner Joe Esposito said pack a go bag in case you have to leave in a hurry.
“There’s some things that you should have for everybody – a flashlight, a radio that operates with a battery so you can listen to what’s going on,” Esposito said.
Also, any medications you may be taking and possibly a spare set of glasses are a good idea to bring, he said. In your home, you should stock supplies.
“Be careful because you may not have electricity,” Esposito said, “so it’s stuff that’s going to get you through three days – food, water, medication.”