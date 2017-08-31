Light On Cash, De Blasio Opponent Sal Albanese Goes Online To Sway Primary Voters

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In a sure sign that summer is almost over, the Democratic mayoral candidates are taking to the airwaves. Bill de Blasio deployed the same tried and true weapon that helped him become the mayor in the first place.

It’s no surprise that de Blasio’s first campaign ad of the election features his family — wife Chirlane McCray, kids Chiara and Dante — and one of his signature achievements, pre-k.

“When we started thinking about pre-k it was because Chiara and Dante went to pre-k and we saw them blossom,” he says in the ad.

As CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer explained, New Yorkers have seen a lot of the de Blasio family over the years, from the night he won the election and they did their famous smack down dance, to Dante shoveling snow, and appearing on stage with his dad when they went to Germany over the summer.

Dante may be most well known for helping his dad become mayor, and beating Bill Thompson in the Democratic primary. Many called him de Blasio’s secret weapon.

“Bill de Blasio will be the mayor for every New Yorker, no matter where they live, what they look like, and I would say that even if he weren’t my dad,” Dante said in one ad.

With a hefty multi-million dollar war chest, it’s expected to be the first of many ads touting his record. Democratic mayoral opponent Sal Albanese is a little short on cash, but he’s launching a series of internet ads.

“We can get rid of Bill de Blasio, but I need your help,” he explains.

There’s one seeking donations, and another attacking him on affordable housing.

“Mayor de Blasio’s affordable housing plan made a lot of money for his developer buddies who then turned around and gave him a ton of money for his re-election campaign,” the ad said.

The Democratic mayoral primary is September 12. Viewers can expect to see a lot of de Blaiso ads on TV and maybe even some Albanese ads in the next few weeks.