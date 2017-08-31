Street Artist Creates Beautiful Tribute To The Late Princess Diana

1010 WINS — A British street artist created a beautiful tribute to commemorate 20 years since Princess Diana’s death.
Pegasus painted a mural outside London’s St. Giles Hotel depicting Princess Diana as the queen of hearts.
“Diana was always one to put the needs of others before her own without seeking praise for her generosity, 20 years later her legacy lives on and resonates still with myself and with millions of others around the globe,” Pegasus said.
Diana, whose sudden death shook the world, was affectionately referred to as the “Queen of People’s Hearts.”
Princess Diana’s sons, princes William and Harry, recently visited her memorial garden at Kensington Palace to remember their late mother.
Pegasus is known for his tributary work, including a mural of the late Amy Winehouse and David Bowie.
Princess Diana was just 36 years old when she was killed in a car crash in Paris, along with two others on Aug. 31, 1997.