Federer Takes On Youzhny Looking To Move Up US Open Wins Ladder

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Roger Federer will for his 80th US Open victory, while Rafael Nadal will also take part in second-round action on Thursday.
A number of players will be on the court for a second straight day after almost all of Tuesday’s action was postponed by rain.
Federer and Nadal did get their matches in that day under the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium, so they both had Wednesday off. Federer used his time to practice at Central Park.
MORE: Liguori: Rafael Nadal Is A Ball Of Nervous Energy Out There
A five-time US Open champion, Federer faces Mikhail Youzhny of Russia in an afternoon match. An 80th victory would break a tie with Andre Agassi and leave Federer behind only Jimmy Connors’ 98 victories at the US Open.
Youzhny was a semifinalist at Flushing Meadows in 2006 and 2010, but he’s 0-16 lifetime against Federer.
The top-ranked Nadal faces Japan’s Taro Daniel in the second night match at Ashe.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)