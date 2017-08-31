HARVEY AFTERMATH: Latest | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Spider-Man Surprises Evacuees In Houston, Lifts Spirits

1010 WINS — Some evacuees in Houston were treated to a super special surprise on Tuesday.

An unidentified man showed up dressed as Spider-Man to the George R. Brown Convention Center in Texas to raise spirits.

The superhero was a welcomed surprise to the thousands of people at the shelter whose lives were forever changed by Hurricane Harvey and the devastation it brought over the week of historic rainfall and flooding.

One young girl enthusiastically yelled, “hey Spider-Man!” as he walked up. Spider-Man was more than ready to hand out fist bumps and stickers to everyone- young and old.

It’s true what they say, “with great power, comes great responsibility” and this superhero was more than ready for the job!

