State Department Extends Travel Alert For Europe Over Terror Concerns

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — A new warning has been issued for Americans traveling overseas to Europe.
The State Department announced Thursday night that a travel alert for Europe is now extended until Nov. 30.
The department said attacks in France, Russia, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Spain and Finland show that ISIS, al-Qaeda and their affiliates have the ability to plan and execute attacks in European cities.
“While local governments continue counterterrorism operations, the Department remains concerned about the potential for future terrorist attacks,” the State Department said. “U.S. citizens should always be alert to the possibility that terrorist sympathizers or self-radicalized extremists may conduct attacks with little or no warning.”
Terrorists continue to focus on tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets and shopping malls, and local government facilities as targets. Also vulnerable are hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, high-profile events, educational institutions, and airports, the State Department reported.
The State Department advises anyone traveling between countries in Europe to check with the U.S. embassy or consulate website in their destination country for security messages, and review information from local officials.