9/1 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see sun mix with high clouds this afternoon with temps running about 10° cooler than yesterday. Expect highs to be closer to that of late September and early October — around 70°.

Tonight will be another cool one with some extra clouds filtering in. Temps are expected to fall into the mid and upper 50s again with 40s north and west.

Tomorrow will start off dry, but we’ll see a chance of rain increase into the afternoon as the remnants of Harvey approach. It will be mostly cloudy with highs similar to that of today.

As for Sunday, we’ll still be dealing with some rain in the morning, but chances diminish into the afternoon. Expect mild temps in the 70s.

