3 To See At ACC: Meet Jossy, Spotty & Moon Knight!

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This weekend ACC holds another “Go Big And Go Home” adoption special September 1st through the 3rd, with adoption fees sponsored by Tarzan for dogs 40 pounds and over. (Reminder: ACC will be closed on Labor Day, Monday September 4, 2017).

This week, we’re featuring Jossy, Spotty & Moon Knight!

JOSSY (A1116606) “Jossy is just the sweetest and most loving dog ever!” her foster family writes. “She loves being around her humans and would love to be in your lap (but is respectful if that’s not your preference). She has been living amicably with 2 cats, and generally ignores them although I think she would play with them if they were interested… She is very smart – she knew sit, and has quickly learned paw, stay, and inside (to go in her crate).” At 47 pounds, Jossy qualifies for ACC’s big dog adoption special: the adoption fees for all dogs 40 pounds and over are being sponsored by big dog Tarzan (and his generous human). Meet Jossy at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

SPOTTY (A1123488) Spotty is a handsome and equally friendly long-haired cat. His previous guardian says that he’s “very sweet and affectionate and will solicit attention when he wants to; otherwise you can find him curled up in his favorite spot.” Meet this cuddlebug at ACC’s Staten Island Care Center, 3139 Veterans Road West.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays. ACC will be closed on Labor Day, Monday September 4, 2017.

MOON KNIGHT (A1111258) An ACC volunteer notes that “Many of the volunteers routinely refer to marvelous Moon Knight as a ‘puppy.’ That’s because he has some obvious puppy-like traits – he’s friendly, playful, curious and very energetic. Moon Knight loves getting out in the play pen to stretch his legs, play and binky galore. He is outgoing and enjoys hanging out with human friends – especially if they have some greens to share with them.” Meet Moon Knight at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adoption@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

September 2, 12 – 4 pm: Petco Gun Hill, 1750 E Gun Hill Rd, Bronx, NY 10469

September 2, 11 am – 3 pm: Rockaway Beach Vet Services, 92-02 Rockaway Beach Boulevard, Rockaway Beach, NY 11693

September 3, 12 – 4 pm: Petco Sheepshead Bay, 1610 Avenue Y, Brooklyn, NY 11235

September 3, 12 – 4 pm: PetHealthStore, 473 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.