Happy Shopping! Find The Best Deals This Labor Day Weekend

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’ve been holding off on purchasing a big ticket item, now may be the time to do it.

Sales are in full force in September thanks to Labor Day.

From clothes to grills, retailers are rolling out some of their biggest deals of the year this holiday weekend, but you need to know where to look.

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge with SlickDeals.net says it’s one of the best holidays to shop.

“And the reason why is, it’s a three day weekend,” Bodge said. “People have that day off and a little more time. But, also, it’s an end of season weekend. We’re at the end of the summer and a lot of retailers will want to clear space of all their summer merchandise.”

So as a consumer, take advantage of discounts 50-80 percent off in some cases in categories all across the board.

“The deepest discounts are going to be in summer apparel, accessories, and footwear. Outdoor like camping and hiking, and also grills,” Bodge said.

Major retailers like Macy’s, Lord and Taylor, and Nordstrom, along with boutique stores, all have summer styles on clearance, both in store and online.

Think ahead and buy up next year’s summer staples now.

But if you see a winter fashions on sale in fall should you touch it?

“Some retailers will want to wet your whistle with a cozy sweater or a nice coat. Don’t touch it, because the deals will not be there,” Bodge said.

But they are there for camping, hiking and outdoor equipment.

This time last year, Patagonia offered 50 percent on clothing and outdoor gear and Rei had sales 30 percent off or more.

Grills are also on sale, but do research before heading out to buy.

“A lot of grill retailers hang on to about 20 percent of their merchandise to have on hand all year long. So don’t expect to see discounts on every grill,” Bodge said.

And if you want to save even more on top of the sale prices this Labor Day weekend, Bodge suggests a new cash back app.

“Try Dosh, which is a brand new app. You tie it to one of your credit cards and as you shop around online or in store it looks for cash back opportunities for you, seeks them out, and it ends up in your Dosh wallet and you can cash them out at any time,” Bodge said.

Some computers will also be on sale, thanks to the start of school, but, stay away from appliances and wait for Black Friday deals.