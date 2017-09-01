LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Traffic | Weather | Best Sales | Concert Guide | Events | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Harvey Hounds Arrive In New Jersey Seeking Homes

EMERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Dogs evacuated away from the Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Harvey’s landfall have arrived in New Jersey looking for permanent homes.

The homeless hounds were shipped from the Southern Paws animal shelter in Louisiana in order to anticipate dogs being sent over from storm-ravaged Houston.

Robyn Urman of Pet ResQ holds a puppy sent from Louisana to New Jersey on Sept. 1, 2017. (credit: CBS)

Harvey brought five straight days of rain totaling close to 52 inches, the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental U.S. Forecasters say the storm will finally dissipate Saturday evening around Ohio.

The rescue effort was coordinated by Pet ResQ Inc. to bring approximately 60 dogs to the Pet Valu in Emerson, N.J.

A shelter dog displaced by Hurricane Harvey awaits adoption in New Jersey on Sept. 1, 2017. (credit: CBS)

Foster owners made arrangements ahead of time to bring home the dogs. Now that the animals have arrived, people interest in adoptions can contact Pet ResQ through the group’s website at www.Petresqinc.org.

