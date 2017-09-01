LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Traffic | Weather | Best Sales | Concert Guide | Events | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Houston Police Officer Moved To Tears When Daughter Sings ‘Happy Birthday’

Filed Under: Houston Police, Hurricane Harvey

1010 WINS — A Houston police officer was brought to tears when he heard his daughter sing “Happy Birthday” to him over the phone.

Houston Police tweeted a video of the emotional moment writing, “When #HurricaneHarvey keeps you from home on your birthday, you’re serenaded over the phone by your daughter #HoustonStrong.”

Texas Division of Emergency Management estimates that more than 90,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed, while the Texas governor believes it will take many years to rebuild.

The storm brought more than 52 inches to Texas over five days.

