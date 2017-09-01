How And Where To Celebrate World Beard Day In NYC

By Jessica ALlen

According to science, beards make men more attractive and, generally speaking, the thicker the beard, the better. Ponder these and other beard-related facts as you celebrate World Beard Day, which falls on Sept. 2 this year. Not sure how to mark it or where to celebrate it? Not to worry: we’ve got you covered with these five totally on-point suggestions.

Get a Trim



Hairrai Barber Shop

34 East First St.

New York, NY 10003

(917) 388-2114

hairrari.com

The rise of beards in recent years has seen an attendant rise in beard-grooming services. With three locations in NYC, Hairrai is a must-visit for your face-mane. (And, no, “face-mane” isn’t an official term—in fact, we just made it up.) This gender-neutral barbershop offers clipper cuts, beard trims and hot towel shaves, along with three types of haircuts: short, medium, and long. If you love how you look, you can purchase products too or book a recurring appointment. The vibe is more easygoing and positive than bro, and no one will force you to kibitz about sports if you’re not feeling it.

Show Off Your Beard

10th Annual Coney Island Beard and Moustache Competition

Sideshows by the Seashore

1208 Surf Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11224

(718) 372-5159

www.coneyisland.com

This annual competition rewards those with highly unusual, decidedly debonair facial hair. Think your follicles have what it takes? Hosted by Adam Real Man and Handsome Dick Manitoba, the 10th annual Coney Island Beard and Moustache Competition lets you show off your stuff in such categories as “Man or Beast” (best styled beard), “Moustachio Marvel” (best natural mustache), and “Dog and Pony” (best fake mustache or beard). There’s even a chance for the fake-furred to compete, in a category called “Hokum and Hoodwinked.” It’s twenty bucks to watch and / or participate.

Stock Up on Grooming Supplies

C.O. Bigelow

414 6th Ave.

New York, NY 10011

(212) 533-2700

www.bigelowchemists.com

Listen to this: when C.O. Bigelow was founded, Martin Van Buren was president. Today, the NYC flagship store is the oldest apothecary in the US, selling longtime made-in-house favorites like lemon body cream to carefully sourced, quality products developed for your skin, face, body, and hair. And that brings us to beards: the Greenwich Village shop stocks mustache wax, beard oil (in such flavors as azur lime and wood + spice), beard wash, and beard balm. We particularly like the offerings from Brooklyn Grooming, all lovingly crafted by hand from a studio in Brooklyn.

Grab a Drink

Bearded Lady

686A Washington Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11238

(469) 232-7333

beardedladybrooklyn.com

Brooklyn’s Bearded Lady bar has been called everything from “groovy” to “awesome” to “adorable and fun.” Modeled on a 1960s-era lounge, complete with bright yellow chairs and a turquoise floor, this bar cultivates a friendly, casual atmosphere, all the more reason to grab a drink there come Saturday (or any other night of the week). Speaking of drinks, the best here are the specially crafted cocktails, including the Ted Damson, featuring both dry and plum gins, lemon juice, tonic water, and rosemary, or the Tepache Mode, made with tepache, white rum, lime juice, and rhum agricole.



Knit Yourself a Beard

Lion Brand Yarn Studio

34 W 15th Street

New York, NY 10011

(212) 243-9070

www.lionbrandyarnstudio.com

Are we pushing the envelope here? Well, OK, maybe a little. But the fact is that not everyone is gifted in the beard-growing department. If that’s the case for you or someone you know, consider knitting a nice, full, fat (fake) beard. First, you’ll need to stock up on quality yarn, in whatever color you think will work (we suggest something bold and eye-catching like bright purple). Then, watch a how-to video or two on YouTube. When your beard is ready, you can take a stroll along Beard Street in Brooklyn, grab a drink at the Bearded Lady and enter the fake beard contest at the aforementioned Coney Island competition.