New York Food Specials Over Labor Day Weekend

By Carly Petrone

Sticking around NYC this Labor Day? Here are five places offering food & drink specials that range from free hot dogs to $5 glasses of champagne.

Burke & Wills

226 W. 79th St.

New York, NY 10024

(646) 823-9251

www.burkeandwillsny.com

Executive Chef Rodrigo Nogueira over at Burke & Wills is serving up brunch all day on Labor Day so make sure you come hungry. Cure that hangover with traditional Australian dishes like the Kangaroo Pie Floater – an Aussie favorite of kangaroo meat pie in pea soup – or Swagman’s Breakfast – Two eggs, hanger steak, pork belly, roasted mushrooms and potatoes. Of course, there’s always the go-to Avocado Smash, made with tomato, frisse, pickled onions and feta. Sip on signature brunch beverages like the Bitter & Twisted (Aperol, grapefruit bitters, Willowglen sparkling brut, Brooklyn Selzer) or choose which kind of Bloody Mary you’d prefer over at the bespoke Bloody Mary Bar. Take advantage of the all-day happy hour at the bar from noon to 8 p.m. and nosh on $1 Blue Point oysters and 2 for 1 drinks. Brunch will be served from noon to 3 p.m.

by CHLOE

240 Lafayette St.

New York, NY 10012

www.eatbychloe.com

Stop into by CHLOE for their Labor Day “Lobster Roll” special. Starting on Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4, you can pick up a packaged picnic ($17) that’s filled with everyone’s favorite summer item – the Lobster Roll. Bite into this decadent “lobster” roll that’s made with chunks of hearts of palm, celery leaves, vegan margarine, and smoked paprika and nibble on air-baked French fries before moving onto dessert. Enjoy a push pop Chill by CHLOE and wash it all down with a small lemonade. It’s the perfect meal to take with you to the park or pack up into the car for a weekend excursion. Celebrate the tail end of summer with this adorable portable vegan meal.

Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails

367 3rd Ave.

New York, NY 10016

212-689-3000

www.handcraftnyc.com

It’s your last chance to grub on free hot dogs over at Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails. All you have to do is grab a beer on Friday, Sept. 1 or Monday, Sept. 4 (which, come on, we know you’d do anyway) and your order will come with a free frank. Sip on a wide range of draft brews like Ithaca Flower Power, Brooklyn Cider House, and Finback Oscillation 9. And don’t forget about their usual happy hour from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Enjoy $6 wines, prosecco, beers and well drinks (plus $2 off selected handcraft cocktails). Cheers!

Altesi Downtown

200 Spring St.

New York, NY 10065

212-759-8900

www.altesinyc.com

If you’re in the mood to dine outside this holiday weekend then make your way over to Altesi Downtown. Located on the serene corner of Spring and Sullivan, pull up a chair and sip on $5 glasses of prosecco all weekend long. Soak up that bubbly with some serious grub like their classic Fettucine alla Carbonara featuring artisanal I Sapori del Vallo pasta from Campania, Uova e Polpettine (scrambled eggs with meatballs), or Pizza al Sole (wood-fired Margherita with a sunny-side up egg). Cocktails will also be flowing during brunch hours. Besides mimosas, belinis, and Bloody Marys, test out one of their signature cocktails like the watermelon martini, Melograno Duro, or ginger mint julep. Service goes from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Lobster & Beer Party at Hester Street Fair

Hester and Essex Streets

New York, NY

www.hesterstreetfair.com/events/hester-street-fair-lobster-beer-2

If you like lobster and beer then mark your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hester Street Fair is hosting a Lobster & Beer party from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Four local vendors will be serving up quite a feast including Burger and Lobster’s hearty Seven Samurai Lobster Roll, Claw Daddy’s famous Southern boiled lobster and grilled oysters, Lobster Joint’s infamous lobster from Red Hook, and DownEast Lobstah’s classic lobster rolls and hush puppies. Keep your eye out for ceramics from Otto Clay as well as minerals and fossils from Phyla. You can also take a seat with Psychic Lisa, the fair’s resident Intuitive. Chill out with music by Mike Mosbi and rock out during these last moments of summer. Admission is free.

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.