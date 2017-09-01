Jets Trade Richardson To Seahawks For Kearse, 2nd Round Pick

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Imagine being Jermaine Kearse right now.

The veteran wide receiver was all set to be a contributor for the powerhouse Seattle Seahawks this season, but now he’s headed to the Jets, perhaps the worst team in the NFL.

The Jets took another step toward the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft on Friday, trading stud defensive end Sheldon Richardson to Seattle for Kearse and a second-round pick. The teams will also swap seventh-round picks in next year’s draft.

We've acquired WR Jermaine Kearse & a 2018 2nd-rd pick from SEA via trade in exchange for DL Sheldon Richardson. 📰 https://t.co/wjv6ucqDPp pic.twitter.com/PAfJjBr10B — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 1, 2017

According to the Seahawks’ depth chart, Kearse was set to start opposite Doug Baldwin. Now he will become the undisputed No. 1 receiver for the Jets, who have very little experience at the position.

In his sixth season out of Washington, Kearse has 153 receptions, 2,110 yards and 11 touchdowns in 69 career regular season games, all with the Seahawks. Last year, the 6-foot, 210-pounder had 41 catches, 510 yards and one touchdown.

Not that he’ll get the opportunity with the Jets, at least right away, but Kearse has proven to be a very good postseason performer. He has 31 catches, 493 yards and six TDs in 10 career playoff games, including four catches, 65 yards and a TD in the Seahawks’ 43-8 win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Richardson’s time with the Jets was filled with more lows than highs, despite his unlimited potential as a player. The athletic defensive end had 18 sacks and 242 total tackles over his first four seasons, often playing second fiddle to Muhammad Wilkerson on the Jets’ talented defensive line.

Last year, Richardson finished with just 1.5 sacks and 62 tackles in 15 games.

The former first-round pick also had his issues off the field, including a failed drug test that resulted in him being suspended for the first four games of the 2015 season. On July 14 of that year, 12 days after his drug ban was announced, Richardson was arrested for driving 143 mph during an apparent road race in St. Charles County, Missouri.

Richardson, who was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2013 and made the Pro Bowl the year after, will now join a vaunted Seattle defensive front that includes Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril.

The Jets are in the midst of a massive rebuilding project that has seen them cut tens of millions of dollars off their payroll. Among the players released this offseason were veteran center Nick Mangold, receivers Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker, linebacker David Harris and cornerback Darrelle Revis.