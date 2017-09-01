Suffolk County SPCA: Neglected Dog Found Abandoned, Tied To A Pole In Patchogue

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A reward is being offered after the Suffolk County SPCA says a neglected dog was found abandoned and tied to a pole in Patchogue.

The 10-year-old female puggle, named Mama, was found near a Walgreens Pharmacy on Main Street. She was taken to Atlantic Coast Veterinary Specialists in Bohemia on Monday.

Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross said the dog was in bad shape.

“It was flea infested, had very, very severe gum disease, it has a respiratory infection and on further evaluation, they found out the dog had bladder stones which needed to be surgically removed last night,” he told 1010 WINS. “The dog at this time is recovering very well.”

Gross said they are also asking for donations to help with the dog’s medical costs.

“We’re asking anyone who would like to help in the cost of this dog, for the maintenance of the dog, for the surgeries of the dog, to send it directly to the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Specialists,” he said.

The Suffolk County SPCA is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

“Abandonment is a criminal charge which carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine,” Gross said. “Also failure to provided sustenance may be another charge they’re facing for failure to provide medical care.”

If anyone has information or recognizes the dog, please contact the Suffolk County SPCA at 631 382-7722.