Barricade Situation Ends In Rego Park, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A barricade situation early Friday morning has ended in Rego park, Queens.
It’s not clear what started the situation on Saunders Street at 63rd Drive. Police made entry to an apartment and took one person into custody before sending them to Elmhurst Hospital.
Two officers who initially tried to enter the building were apparently overcome by some kind of irritant, CBS2 reported. They were taken to the hospital and are doing OK.
A FDNY hazmat team was called and police had cut off gas service to the building as a precaution.
Stay with CBSNewYork.com as this story continues to develop.