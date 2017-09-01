Man Tries To Kidnap 12-Year-Old Girl From Parking Lot In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 12-year-old girl got the scare of a lifetime when a stranger tried to yank her away from her mother in Queens Thursday night.
It all happened in front of the Key Food near 214th Avenue and Jamaica Avenue at around 7 p.m.
The girl and her mother were walking along when a man grabbed the girls arm and said “You’re coming with me” in Spanish, according to authorities.
The girl managed to pull away from the suspect, who took off.
The girl gave police a detailed description of the attacker, who has a cross tattoo on his forehead and a scar on his left cheek. He was wearing a red t-shirt and black hat.
Anyone with any information about the attempted kidnapping can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). You can also log on to the Crime Stoppers website, or text a tip to TIP577 and then enter 247637 (CRIMES).