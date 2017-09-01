3 Arrested For Brutal Baseball Bat Attack Caught On Video

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Three men are under arrest, charged in the brutal beating another man with baseball bats.
The attack was caught on video.
Saugerties Police say they got a 911 call Wednesday at 5 p.m. of a man being chased by other men with baseball bats.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim, a 32-year-old Rhinebeck man, lying on the ground bleeding from his face and head.
He was taken by medevac to an area hospital.
The suspects were nowhere to be found.
Further investigation turned up a video of the attack, and the suspects were identified as Vincent Neglia, 31, Russel Neglia, 22, and Travis Gonzalez, 22.
All three were arrested the next day.
They face robbery and assault charges.
Bail was set at $25,000 each.