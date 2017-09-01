Burglar Makes Off With Cash In Series Of Staten Island Break-Ins

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who has been breaking into businesses around Staten Island, and taking off with cash.
The first burglary took place on May 8, at 2:40 a.m. The man broke through a glass door, and took $642 and the cash register from G-Knows on Forest Ave.
Just four days later, the man tried unsuccessfully to break into a Clove Road pharmacy.
On July 25, the man busted the lock on the gate in the front of a bodega on South Avenue. He stole $750 in cash and $800 in MetroCards before fleeing the scene.
Most recently, on August 16, the man broke into Big B&B Laundromat on Richmond Hill Road where he took $1,000 and the cash drawer.
Anyone with information has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS(8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) and entering TIP577.