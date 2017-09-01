LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Traffic | Weather | Best Sales | Concert Guide | Events | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Woman Grows More Than 500 Plants to Feed Elderly

Filed Under: Charity, elderly care, Feeding Homeless, Giving Back

1010 WINS– For over 30 years, Debbra Arndt has been growing her own vegetables and delivering them to her elderly neighborhood friends, making sure no one goes to bed hungry. The 56-year-old retired geriatric nurse even has some plants in her garden that have spanned her three decades of giving.

Arndt understands all too well what it feels like to want.

She was abandoned by her mother at a St. Louis orphanage at the age of four. This prompted her to begin her philanthropic mission 30 years ago, while working at an assisted living facility in her native Missouri. She started out by feeding and providing necessary clothing for the elderly, a project which has since morphed into her non-profit “Our Giving Hands Garden” which has been able to provide those in need with fresh vegetables, fruits, and much-needed love.

Related: South Carolina Teen Feeds the Homeless with Home Grown Veggies

17203099 1804499543136857 4508807982615153966 n e1504280785243 Woman Grows More Than 500 Plants to Feed Elderly

Debbra Arndt (Facebook.com/OurGivingHandsGarden)

Arndt certainly has the greenest of thumbs after spending most of her adult life with her husband on a 24-acre farm in Illinois, where the couple also provided for those in need. After his passing five years ago, Arndt moved back to O’Fallon, Missouri and continued to sow her land — albeit a much smaller plot. Arndt offsets the costs of her project by selling jams, pickles, butter, salsa, and pieces of her own original artwork.

Arndt told 1010 WINS that her garden has around 500 plants to date and she loves “trying to get other people to do the same thing in their own neighborhoods.”

Arndt also has a GoFundMe page where all of the proceeds go to helping continue her garden and her mission to help those in need.

–Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch