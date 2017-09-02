9/2 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Make sure you keep those umbrellas nearby tonight! Expect the remnants of Harvey to produce some bouts of heavy rain during the night, along with a few thunderstorms! Expect rather cool temps in the 50s & 60s, so you’ll want an extra layer too.
Tomorrow will be the wetter part of the holiday weekend with a soggy morning, a few breaks of sun, and then some more showers/rumbles in the evening. It will be a few degrees warmer than today with highs in the mid 70s…and a little bit more muggy too.
Thankfully things will be nice, dry, and warm for Labor Day! Expect brilliant sunshine, highs in the low 80s, and low humidity as well! Just be sure to be careful if you’re heading to the beaches…the surf will be rough throughout the long holiday weekend.
Have a great night and try to stay dry!