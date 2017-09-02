Bystander Stabbed During Attempted Robbery Aboard Manhattan Sunday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was stabbed during an attempted robbery aboard a southbound C train near Columbus Circle Saturday morning.
Police say the would-be robber attempted to stick up a 28-year-old man as the train was running express from 125th Street to 59th Street around 6 a.m.
A scuffle between the two men broke out before the 39-year-old suspect attacked a 61-year-old bystander, stabbing him three times in the abdomen according to police.
Investigators say the victim alerted the train’s conductor who proceeded to radio police for assistance.
Officers were waiting on the platform when the train pulled into the Columbus Circle station and took the suspect into custody.
The stab victim was rushed to St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital Center in stable condition.
Charges are pending against the suspect, who police say suffered a head laceration during the struggle with the initial attempted robbery victim.