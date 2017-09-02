LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Traffic | Weather | Best Sales | Concert Guide | Events | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Drivers Warned To Be On The Lookout For Gas Gauging Following Harvey

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York’s top prosecutor is on the lookout for gas gouging following Hurricane Harvey.

As WCBS 880’s Mike Sugerman reported, drivers have seen higher prices but are divided over whether they’re legit.

At a Mobil station in the West Village, drivers were pumping regular gas at $3.75 a gallon. On average in the state of New York, prices are up about 23 cents a gallon.

Experts blame Harvey.

“I’m shocked, frankly,” Carol Vapoorian told Sugerman.

She said she believes the owners were gouging the public, raising the prices because they can.

“I’m shocked at how much they have jacked up the price,” she said.

However, Ann Justy, who works in risk management, said it’s because refineries have shut down, just like the gas executives say.

“It’s risk-case assessment in terms of when they’re going to be able to have full production back,” she said.

State Attorney General Eric Schniederman said he will be on the lookout for gougers. He wants drivers to notify his office if they suspect it.

Customers are seeing it in some parts of Texas, where there are stations charging $20 a gallon, Sugerman reported.

