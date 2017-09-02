CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Man’s Body Found Wrapped In Tarp Near Marina In Mill Basin, Brooklyn

Filed Under: Brooklyn, Mill Basin

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man’s body was found wrapped in tarp in the water near a marina in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

Police responded to requests for a water rescue near East 58th Street and Avenue U in Mill Basin just before 11 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive male in the water.

Fire and police units removed the man’s body from the water and medics pronounced him dead at the scene, according to investigators.

It wasn’t immediately known if there were any signs of foul play.

The cause of death will be determined by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office as the incident remains under investigation.

