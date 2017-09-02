Man’s Body Found Wrapped In Tarp Near Marina In Mill Basin, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man’s body was found wrapped in tarp in the water near a marina in Brooklyn Saturday morning.
Police responded to requests for a water rescue near East 58th Street and Avenue U in Mill Basin just before 11 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive male in the water.
Fire and police units removed the man’s body from the water and medics pronounced him dead at the scene, according to investigators.
It wasn’t immediately known if there were any signs of foul play.
The cause of death will be determined by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office as the incident remains under investigation.